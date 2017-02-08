|
Daily Forex Technicals
Written by FX Instructor
Feb 08 17 08:14 GMT
Daily Technical Analysis
EURUSD
The EURUSD had a bearish momentum yesterday slipped below the bullish channel but still unable to break break below 1.0650 key support and H4 EMA 200 as you can see on my H4 chart below. The bias is bearish in nearest term but we need a clear break below 1.0650 to confirm the bearish reversal scenario with nearest target seen at 1.0500 region. Immediate resistance is seen around 1.0730. A clear break above that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term but would keep the bullish phase remains valid testing 1.0800 area. Overall I remain neutral.
GBPUSD
The GBPUSD attempted to push lower yesterday bottomed at 1.2346 but whipsawed to the upside and closed higher at 1.2505. The bias is neutral in nearest term probably with a little bullish bias testing 1.2600 area. Immediate support is seen around 1.2450. A clear break below that area could trigger further bearish pressure testing 1.2400 – 1.2350 region. Overall I remain neutral.
USDJPY
The USDJPY failed to continue its bearish momentum yesterday topped at 112.57. The bias is neutral in nearest term but overall I still prefer a bearish scenario at this phase with nearest target seen at 111.30. Immediate resistance is seen around 113.00. A clear break and daily close above that area could trigger further bullish pullback testing 114.00 region but any upside pullback should be seen as a good opportunity to sell. Immediate support is seen around 112.00. A clear break below that area could trigger further bearish pressure testing 111.30.
USDCHF
The USDCHF had a bullish momentum yesterday slipped above 1.0000. The bias is bullish in nearest term but 1.0000 – 1.0040 (H4 EMA 200) area is a good place to sell with a tight stop loss. Immediate support is seen around 0.9950. A clear break below that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term testing 0.9900 region. Overall I remain neutral.
