Daily Technical Analysis

EURUSD

The EURUSD attempted to push higher yesterday topped at 1.0658 but closed lower at 1.0591. The bias remains bearish in nearest term testing 1.0550 – 1.0500 area as a part of the bearish scenario after broke below the bullish channel and H4 EMA 200 as you can see on my H4 chart below. Immediate resistance is seen around 1.0650. A clear break above that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term testing 1.0700 area. Overall I remain neutral.

GBPUSD

The GBPUSD had a moderate bullish momentum yesterday topped at 1.2539. The bias is neutral in nearest term probably with a little bullish bias testing 1.2600 resistance area. Immediate support is seen around 1.2480. A clear break below that area could trigger further bearish pressure testing 1.2440/00 support area. Overall I remain neutral.

USDJPY

The USDJPY was indecisive yesterday. Price attempted to push higher topped at 114.16 but closed lower at 113.72 and hit 113.53 earlier today in Asian session. The bias is neutral in nearest term probably with a little bearish bias testing 113.00 – 112.85 support area. Immediate resistance is seen around 114.00. A clear break and daily close above that area could trigger further bullish pressure testing 115.60 key resistance which remains a good place to sell.

USDCHF

The USDCHF had a moderate bullish momentum yesterday topped at 1.0069. The bias remains bullish in nearest term testing 1.0100 – 1.0150 area. Immediate support is seen around 1.0040. A clear break below that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term testing 1.0000 or lower. Overall I remain neutral.