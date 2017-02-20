<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Daily Technical Analysis EURUSD The EURUSD was indecisive last week. Price attempted to push lower bottomed at 1.0521 but closed higher at 1.0610. The bias is neutral in nearest term. Immediate support is seen around 1.0590. A clear break below that area could trigger further bearish pressure testing 1.0520/00 area. Immediate resistance is seen around 1.0680. A clear break and daily close above that area would expose 1.0750 – 1.0800 region. Overall I remain neutral. GBPUSD The GBPUSD didn’t make significant movement last week. The bias is neutral in nearest term. Immediate support is seen around 1.2385. A clear break below that area could trigger further bearish pressure testing 1.2350/25 area. Immediate resistance is seen around 1.2450. A clear break above that area could trigger further bullish pressure testing 1.2500 or higher. Overall I remain neutral. USDJPY The USDJPY attempted to push higher last week topped at 114.95 but whipsawed to the downside and closed lower at 112.87. The bias is bearish in nearest term testing 112.00 area. Immediate resistance is seen around 113.50. A clear break above that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term testing 114.00 area but overall I still prefer a bearish scenario at this phase and any upside pullback should be seen as a good opportunity to sell. USDCHF The USDCHF was indecisive last week. The bias is neutral in nearest term probably with a little bullish bias testing 1.0100 area. Immediate support is seen around 1.0000. A clear break below that area could trigger further bearish pressure testing 0.9950 area. As you can see on my H4 chart below, the double top scenario remains valid (1.0335) but price is still moving inside a bullish channel. We need a clear break below that bullish channel and 0.9950 support area to continue the bearish scenario. Overall I remain neutral.