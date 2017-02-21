<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Technical Analysis

EURUSD

The EURUSD was indecisive yesterday. Price traded lower earlier today in Asian session hit 1.0578. The bias is bearish in nearest term testing 1.0520/00 area which is a good place to buy with a tight stop loss. Immediate resistance is seen around 1.0600/20 area. A clear break above that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term retesting 1.0680 key resistance. On the downside, a clear break and daily close below 1.0520/00 would expose 1.0400 – 1.0350 region. Overall I remain neutral.

GBPUSD

The GBPUSD had a moderate bullish momentum yesterday topped at 1.2482. The bias remains neutral in nearest term. Immediate resistance is seen around 1.2520. A clear break above that area could trigger further bullish pressure testing 1.2580. Immediate support is seen around 1.2435. A clear break below that area could trigger further bearish pressure testing 1.2380/40 area. Overall I remain neutral.

USDJPY

The USDJPY had a bullish momentum earlier today in Asian session hit 113.69. The bias is bullish in nearest term testing 114.00/30 area but overall I still prefer a bearish scenario at this phase and any upside pullback should be seen as a good opportunity to sell. Immediate support is seen around 113.35. A clear break below that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term testing 112.65 area.

USDCHF

The USDCHF was indecisive yesterday. Price traded higher earlier today in Asian session hit 1.0060. The bias is bullish in nearest term testing 1.0100 area. Immediate support is seen around 1.0025. A clear break below that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term testing 0.9980 area or lower. Overall I remain neutral.