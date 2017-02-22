<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Daily Technical Analysis EURUSD The EURUSD had a bearish momentum yesterday bottomed at 1.0525. The bias remains bearish in nearest term testing 1.0520/00 support area which remains a good place to buy with a tight stop loss. Immediate resistance is seen around 1.0575. A clear break above that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term testing 1.0620 or higher. On the downside, a clear break and daily close below 1.0500 would expose 1.0400 – 1.0350 region. Fundamental focus will be on the FOMC meeting minutes. Overall I remain neutral. GBPUSD The GBPUSD attempted to push lower yesterday bottomed at 1.2400 but closed higher and hit 1.2505 earlier today in Asian session. The bias is neutral in nearest term probably with a little bullish bias testing 1.2580 resistance area. Immediate support is seen around 1.2465. A clear break below that area could trigger further bearish pressure retesting 1.2400 area. Fundamental focus will be on the FOMC meeting minutes. Overall I remain neutral. USDJPY The USDJPY had a bullish momentum yesterday topped at 113.77 but traded a little bit lower earlier today in Asian session hit 113.32. The bias is neutral in nearest term. Immediate support is seen around 113.20. A clear break below that area could trigger further bearish pressure testing 112.65 area. Immediate resistance is seen around 113.70. A clear break above that area could trigger further bullish pressure testing 114.00/30 region but overall I still prefer a bearish scenario at this phase and any upside pullback should be seen as a good opportunity to sell. Fundamental focus will be on the FOMC meeting minutes. USDCHF The USDCHF had a bullish momentum yesterday topped at 1.0105. The bias remains bullish in nearest term testing 1.0150 – 1.0200. Immediate support is seen around 1.0060. A clear break below that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term testing 1.0000 region. Fundamental focus will be on the FOMC meeting minutes. Overall I remain neutral.