Daily Technical Analysis EURUSD The EURUSD attempted to push lower yesterday bottomed at 1.0493 but closed higher at 1.0557. The bias is neutral in nearest term probably with a little bullish bias testing 1.0600/20 area. Immediate support is seen around 1.0520/00 which remains a good place to buy with a tight stop loss as a clear break and daily close below that area would expose 1.0400 – 1.0350 region. On the upside, a clear break and daily close above 1.0600 would expose 1.0680 – 1.0700 area. Overall I remain neutral. GBPUSD The GBPUSD had another indecisive movement yesterday. The bias remains neutral in nearest term. As you can see on my H1 chart below price has been moving sideways without clear direction suggests a consolidation phase. Immediate support is seen around 1.2400. A clear break below that area could trigger further bearish pressure testing 1.2340 area. Immediate resistance is seen around 1.2500. A clear break and daily close above that area could trigger further bullish pressure testing 1.2580 area. Overall I remain neutral. USDJPY The USDJPY was indecisive yesterday. The bias is neutral in nearest term but overall as long as stay below 115.60 I still prefer a bearish scenario. Immediate resistance is seen around 113.50. A clear break above that area could trigger further bullish pressure testing 114.00 or higher. Immediate support is seen around 112.90. A clear break below that area could trigger further bearish pressure testing 112.50 or lower. USDCHF The USDCHF attempted to push higher yesterday topped at 1.0140 but closed lower at 1.0104. The bias is neutral in nearest term probably with a little bearish bias testing 1.0050 area. Immediate resistance is seen around 1.0140 (yesterday's high). A clear break and daily close above that area could trigger further bullish pressure testing 1.0200 region. Overall I remain neutral.