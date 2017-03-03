<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Daily Technical Analysis EURUSD The EURUSD had a bearish momentum yesterday bottomed at 1.0494. The bias is bearish in nearest term testing the lower line of the bearish channel and 1.0450 support area which is a good place to buy with a tight stop loss as a clear break and daily close below that area would expose 1.0350 region. Immediate resistance is seen around 1.0550. A clear break above that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term testing 1.0600 area which is a good place to sell with a tight stop loss. Overall I remain neutral. GBPUSD The GBPUSD was indecisive yesterday but overall still able to maintain its bearish bias. The bias remains bearish in nearest term testing 1.2200. Immediate resistance is seen around 1.2300. A clear break above that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term testing 1.2340 area which is a good place to sell with a tight stop loss. Overall I remain neutral. USDJPY The USDJPY continued its bullish momentum yesterday topped at 114.59. The bias remains bullish in nearest term testing 115.00 – 115.60 area which is a good place to sell with a tight stop loss. Immediate support is seen around 114.00. A clear break below that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term testing 113.50 or lower. As long as stay below 115.60 I still prefer a bearish scenario. USDCHF The USDCHF had a bullish momentum yesterday topped at 1.0146. The bias is bullish in nearest term testing 1.0200 which is a good place to sell with a tight stop loss. Immediate support is seen around 1.0100. A clear break below that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term testing 1.0050 region and the lower line of the bullish channel which is a good place to buy with a tight stop loss. Overall I remain neutral.