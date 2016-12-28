<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Danske Technical Update

EUR/USD

View little changed from this morning with the festive mood and yearend factor thinning trades and drifting prices into consolidation and bears seeks break of 1.0424 support to expose setback towards recent low of 1.0352. On the upside, lift above 1.0499 hurdle to expose higher rebound. [W.T]

USD/CHF

View little changed from last session with trade stuck in consolidation with prices inching towards 1.0320 resistance ahead of 1.0344 and only break of the latter signals bulls back in control. On the downside, setback below 1.0214 support to trigger deeper pullback. [W.T]

USD/JPY

View unchanged with market still in festive mood and approaching the end of Year 2016, trades remains thin and drifting into consolidation and bulls will have to take out higher and stronger resistance at 118.66 to resume uptrend. [W.T]

EUR/CHF

Upmove from the 1.0679 low further boosted by the strong rally last session and positive cut-up seen on daily MACD and eyeing higher hurdle at 1.0790 and this should keep intraday trade on a firm undertone unless prices fall back below 1.0729 support. [W.T]

GBP/USD

Intraday trade tight in consolidation with most players closing their book for the Year 2016 and need a swift push below 1.2230 support to resume the down-leg from 1.2775 high to 1.2206 ahead of 1.2141. Lift above 1.2313 hurdle to expose stronger rebound. [W.T]

EUR/GBP

With most players closing their book for the Year 2016, trades remain thin and tight in consolidation and need a swift lift above the .8540 resistance to garner upside momentum to .8578. On the downside, slip of .8491 support to shift focus lower towards .8450. [W.T]