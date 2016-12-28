ActionForex.com
Dec 28 07:10 GMT

Danske Technical Update Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Danske Bank | Dec 28 16 06:49 GMT

Danske Technical Update

EUR/USD

View little changed from this morning with the festive mood and yearend factor thinning trades and drifting prices into consolidation and bears seeks break of 1.0424 support to expose setback towards recent low of 1.0352. On the upside, lift above 1.0499 hurdle to expose higher rebound. [W.T]

USD/CHF

View little changed from last session with trade stuck in consolidation with prices inching towards 1.0320 resistance ahead of 1.0344 and only break of the latter signals bulls back in control. On the downside, setback below 1.0214 support to trigger deeper pullback. [W.T]

USD/JPY

View unchanged with market still in festive mood and approaching the end of Year 2016, trades remains thin and drifting into consolidation and bulls will have to take out higher and stronger resistance at 118.66 to resume uptrend. [W.T]

EUR/CHF

Upmove from the 1.0679 low further boosted by the strong rally last session and positive cut-up seen on daily MACD and eyeing higher hurdle at 1.0790 and this should keep intraday trade on a firm undertone unless prices fall back below 1.0729 support. [W.T]

GBP/USD

Intraday trade tight in consolidation with most players closing their book for the Year 2016 and need a swift push below 1.2230 support to resume the down-leg from 1.2775 high to 1.2206 ahead of 1.2141. Lift above 1.2313 hurdle to expose stronger rebound. [W.T]

EUR/GBP

With most players closing their book for the Year 2016, trades remain thin and tight in consolidation and need a swift lift above the .8540 resistance to garner upside momentum to .8578. On the downside, slip of .8491 support to shift focus lower towards .8450. [W.T]
 

Danske Bank

Disclaimer

This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

 

