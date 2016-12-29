|
Danske Technical Update
EUR/USD
Intraday trade turned out firmer but prices are still well-confined within the broader and stronger 1.0352- 1.0499 band and with the preceding downmove from 1.0874 high dominating, would anticipate a break on the downside later. [W.T]
USD/CHF
Strength seen last session checked by the 1.0320 resistance and setback towards closing in the appearance of a long upper shadow is turning trade lower in consolidation but still well-confined within the broader and stronger 1.0214-1.0344 band. [W.T]
USD/JPY
Strong reaction from yesterday's high of 117.81 towards closing in the appearance of a long upper shadow is pressing prices towards strong support at 116.55 and break will unlease deeper corrective pullback. [W.T]
EUR/CHF
Sharp decline last session towards closing in the appearance of an Engulfing-pattern reversing the 1-week rebound and eyeing next support at 1.0701 and break will see stronger level at 1.0679 coming into play. [W.T]
GBP/USD
Intraday trade consolidative but the break of 1.2230 support last session is setting the broader downmove from 1.2775 high back in motion and only a lift above resistances will help reverse current decline. [W.T]
EUR/GBP
With the Year 2016 ending and most players out of the market , trades drifting in consolidation and lift above .8540 resistance will expose gain to next hurdle at .8578. On the downside, slip of .8490 support to help turn current upmove around. [W.T]