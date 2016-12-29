ActionForex.com
Danske Technical Update
Dec 29 16 06:33 GMT

Danske Technical Update

EUR/USD

Intraday trade turned out firmer but prices are still well-confined within the broader and stronger 1.0352- 1.0499 band and with the preceding downmove from 1.0874 high dominating, would anticipate a break on the downside later. [W.T]

USD/CHF

Strength seen last session checked by the 1.0320 resistance and setback towards closing in the appearance of a long upper shadow is turning trade lower in consolidation but still well-confined within the broader and stronger 1.0214-1.0344 band. [W.T]

USD/JPY

Strong reaction from yesterday's high of 117.81 towards closing in the appearance of a long upper shadow is pressing prices towards strong support at 116.55 and break will unlease deeper corrective pullback. [W.T]

EUR/CHF

Sharp decline last session towards closing in the appearance of an Engulfing-pattern reversing the 1-week rebound and eyeing next support at 1.0701 and break will see stronger level at 1.0679 coming into play. [W.T]

GBP/USD

Intraday trade consolidative but the break of 1.2230 support last session is setting the broader downmove from 1.2775 high back in motion and only a lift above resistances will help reverse current decline. [W.T]

EUR/GBP

With the Year 2016 ending and most players out of the market , trades drifting in consolidation and lift above .8540 resistance will expose gain to next hurdle at .8578. On the downside, slip of .8490 support to help turn current upmove around. [W.T]
 

Danske Bank

Disclaimer

This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

