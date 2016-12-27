<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Despite the Correction Move Yesterday Aussie Still Under Pressure

AUDUSD

Aussie took advantage of US Market absence and makea correction move yesterday but is still under pressure and pulled back at the end of the day.

Hourly studies are mixed but tend a little bit to downside with a negative signal at Momentum and MACD beside the overbought signal at stochastic.

Overall bearish structure stays intact on daily studies and strong resistance lay at 0.7293 daily tenAnchorkan-sen line which keep upside protected for now, we need a clear break below 0.7155 in order to have valid bearish signal with extension towards 0.7110.

Conversely, sustained break above zone 0.7293 (daily tenkan-sen line) will open the way towards 0.7355 (20 SMA with extension towards) 0.7450.

Res: 0.7255,0.7290, 0.7350, 0.7380

Sup: 0.7170, 0.7155,0.7080, 0.7020