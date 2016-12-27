ActionForex.com
Dec 27 16 11:41 GMT

Despite the Correction Move Yesterday Aussie Still Under Pressure

AUDUSD

Aussie took advantage of US Market absence and makea correction move yesterday but is still under pressure and pulled back at the end of the day.

Hourly studies are mixed but tend a little bit to downside with a negative signal at Momentum and MACD beside the overbought signal at stochastic.

Overall bearish structure stays intact on daily studies and strong resistance lay at 0.7293 daily tenAnchorkan-sen line which keep upside protected for now, we need a clear break below 0.7155 in order to have valid bearish signal with extension towards 0.7110.

Conversely, sustained break above zone 0.7293 (daily tenkan-sen line) will open the way towards 0.7355 (20 SMA with extension towards) 0.7450.

Res: 0.7255,0.7290, 0.7350, 0.7380

Sup: 0.7170, 0.7155,0.7080, 0.7020
 

About the Author

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

