Elliott Wave Analysis: EURUSD Trading Within A Higher Degree Bearish Impulse

On the updated 4h chart we are looking at a new spike higher that occurred recently, which we labeled as black wave C within a corrective wave 2). This spike higher represents the final leg within a three wave recovery which could now be completed as of recent price activity, where price almost touched the 61.8 Fibonacci ratio. This Fibonacci ratio usually acts as a reversal zone, so more weakness could be in store for the pair.

EURUSD is in a strong bear trend for the last three weeks which is looking impulsive on the 4h chart, so we believe that big consolidation since 2015 was a triangle in wave IV, now completed at 1.1300. As such, we are looking lower into wave V which has completed its first impulsive wave as wave 1-circled, followed by a three wave A)-B)-C) correction towards the at 1.0876 level, labeled as wave 2.

The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.

One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.

As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.

The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.

In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.