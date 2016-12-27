|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by Elliott Wave Financial Service |
Dec 27 16 09:34 GMT
|
Elliott Wave Analysis: SILVER and AUDUSD
Good morning everyone! I believe you had a wonderful time during Christmas holidays!
Silver
Markets are slow, only thing that is moving this morning are metals. We can see a nice push up on silver, which can be in a third leg of recovery headed up to 16.20 in the near-term.
AUDUSD
At the same time we are looking at a higher degree bearish impulse on Aussie that could be finished based on recent developments. As we can see on the chart a probable five-wave structure had taken place in the final wave 5) and now recent bounce could be the first leg of a minimum three wave reversal.
If that is the case, then AUDUSD can see higher prices for a larger recovery especially if 0.7224 is broken.
About the Author
Elliott Wave Financial Service
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.
In no event will we be liable for any loss or damage on your account in connection with, the use of our products.