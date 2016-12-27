<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Elliott Wave Analysis: SILVER and AUDUSD

Good morning everyone! I believe you had a wonderful time during Christmas holidays!

Silver

Markets are slow, only thing that is moving this morning are metals. We can see a nice push up on silver, which can be in a third leg of recovery headed up to 16.20 in the near-term.

AUDUSD

At the same time we are looking at a higher degree bearish impulse on Aussie that could be finished based on recent developments. As we can see on the chart a probable five-wave structure had taken place in the final wave 5) and now recent bounce could be the first leg of a minimum three wave reversal.

If that is the case, then AUDUSD can see higher prices for a larger recovery especially if 0.7224 is broken.