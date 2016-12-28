ActionForex.com
EUR/AUD 1H Chart: Channel Up Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Dec 28 16 04:02 GMT

EUR/AUD 1H Chart: Channel Up

Following a dip into yearly lows, EUR/AUD sketched a channel up pattern which casts little doubt that the uptrend will continue for now. The pair is, however, currently repeatedly approaching the bottom trend-line at 1.4509 and any stickiness at the boundary could lead to a bearish breakout. Otherwise, we see a bounce form the area and a continuation inside of the channel pattern which would lead to tests of the upper line around 1.4688. The pair has also just entered the cloud resistance which is strengthening the boundary area, but a surge inside the pattern would be distracted by 1.4539, 1.4562 and 1.4619.

 

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

