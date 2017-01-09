ActionForex.com
Jan 09 07:46 GMT

EUR/CHF: Steady In Range Above The 1.0680 Low Though The Upside Still Limited Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Danske Bank | Jan 09 17 07:09 GMT

EUR/USD

Limited on probes above the 1.0600 level last week and rejection from the 1.0620 high keep strong resistance at 1.0653/70 out of reach for now. Setback see support now at the 1.0520/00 area and break here needed to see deeper drop to 1.0435 support. Above 1.0620 will see scope to 1.0653/70 area. [PL]

USD/CHF

No follow-through on the break of 1.0100 level with downside checked at 1.0087 low. Rebound eye return to the 1.0200 level then the 1.0219 resistance. Would need to regain these to revive upside focus and see return to the 1.0300 level. Support now at 1.0130 then the 1.0087/64 lows. [PL]

USD/JPY

Held firm above the 115.00 level with strong bounce from the 115.07 low on Fri to regain the 116.00 level triggering stronger recovery. Scope now seen towards 117.75 then the 118.00 level. Above the latter will return focus to the 118.60/66 highs and shift focus to the 120.00 level. [PL]

EUR/CHF

Steady in range above the 1.0680 low though the upside still limited. Resistance is at the 1.0762 and lift over this is needed to clear the way for stronger recovery to the 1.0800 level. Risk stays on the downside and lower high sought to further pressire the 1.0680 low later. Break will see setback to retest 1.0624, Jun low. [PL]

GBP/USD

The appearance of an Engulfing-pattern last Friday is keeping intraday pressure on the downside and sinking prices towards the strong support at 1.2200 and break needed to set the bigger downmove from 1.2775 high back in motion. [W.T]

EUR/GBP

Extending recovery from the .8450 low of last week and lift over the .8572 resistance and .8600 level clears the way for retest of the .8668, Dec high. Oct/Dec down-leg. Support now at .8520/00 area then the .8450 low. Only below the latter will weaken and return focus to the downside. [PL]
 

About the Author

Danske Bank

Disclaimer

This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

