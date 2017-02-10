Crude Oil is turning higher this week with five waves up from 51.20, so it can be a very interesting market this month as price action suggests that bulls can be back in control. However, nothing moves in straight line so be aware of a three wave set-back to 52.20 area before uptrend may resume. Invalidation level is now at 51.21; as long this price holds; trend is up.

About the Author

Elliott Wave Financial Service

