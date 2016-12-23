ActionForex.com
Dec 23 08:42 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
EUR/GBP: Break Of The .8427/50 Area Triggers Stronger Recovery To Reach .8511 High Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Danske Bank | Dec 23 16 07:28 GMT

EUR/GBP: Break Of The .8427/50 Area Triggers Stronger Recovery To Reach .8511 High

EUR/USD

Faltered ahead of the 1.0500 level to leave strong resistance at 1.0506/20 unchallenged. Would need lift over the latter to ease downside pressure and set up stronger recovery. Support now at the 1.0400 level then 1.0352 low. Below this will see the 2003 low coming into play at 1.0335 then the 1.0300 level. [PL]

USD/CHF

Keeping below the 1.0300 level though setback see the downside kept in checked ahead of the 1.0214/00 support. Would take break here to trigger deeper corrective pullback to the 1.0100/1.0084 area. Upside see lift over the 1.0300 level needed to expose the 1.0321 and 1.0344 highs to retest. [PL]

USD/JPY

Remains confined within a narrowing range within a pennant pattern suggesting a breakout imminent. Support is at the 116.55 low then the 116.00 level and see break of the latter needed to trigger deeper pullback to 115.00/114.74 area. Lift over the 118.00 level and 118.66 high will shift focus to the 120.00 level. [PL]

EUR/CHF

Still looking to extend recovery from the 1.0680 low though the upside see resistance at the 1.0726/57 area capping thus far. Would need lift over this to clear the way for stronger recovery to the 1.0800 level. Below the 1.0680 low will see risk for setback to retest 1.0624, Jun low. [PL]

GBP/USD

The downside stays in focus from the 1.2775 high and break of the 1.2300 level see risk for deeper setback to the 1.2200 level next. Below this will see return to the 1.2114/1.2083 lows then the 1.2000 level. Upside seen limited with resistance now at 1.2409 then the 1.2509/46 area. [PL]

EUR/GBP

Break of the .8427/50 area triggers stronger recovery to reach .8511 high. Beyond this will see strong resistance coming in at the .8572 high. Clearance here needed to trigger stronger recovery to retrace Oct/Dec down-leg. Support now at .8427 then the .8333/05 support/200-day MA. [PL]
 

About the Author

Danske Bank

Disclaimer

This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

More from Danske Bank:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2016 All rights reserved.