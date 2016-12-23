<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/GBP: Break Of The .8427/50 Area Triggers Stronger Recovery To Reach .8511 High EUR/USD Faltered ahead of the 1.0500 level to leave strong resistance at 1.0506/20 unchallenged. Would need lift over the latter to ease downside pressure and set up stronger recovery. Support now at the 1.0400 level then 1.0352 low. Below this will see the 2003 low coming into play at 1.0335 then the 1.0300 level. [PL] USD/CHF Keeping below the 1.0300 level though setback see the downside kept in checked ahead of the 1.0214/00 support. Would take break here to trigger deeper corrective pullback to the 1.0100/1.0084 area. Upside see lift over the 1.0300 level needed to expose the 1.0321 and 1.0344 highs to retest. [PL] USD/JPY Remains confined within a narrowing range within a pennant pattern suggesting a breakout imminent. Support is at the 116.55 low then the 116.00 level and see break of the latter needed to trigger deeper pullback to 115.00/114.74 area. Lift over the 118.00 level and 118.66 high will shift focus to the 120.00 level. [PL] EUR/CHF Still looking to extend recovery from the 1.0680 low though the upside see resistance at the 1.0726/57 area capping thus far. Would need lift over this to clear the way for stronger recovery to the 1.0800 level. Below the 1.0680 low will see risk for setback to retest 1.0624, Jun low. [PL] GBP/USD The downside stays in focus from the 1.2775 high and break of the 1.2300 level see risk for deeper setback to the 1.2200 level next. Below this will see return to the 1.2114/1.2083 lows then the 1.2000 level. Upside seen limited with resistance now at 1.2409 then the 1.2509/46 area. [PL] EUR/GBP Break of the .8427/50 area triggers stronger recovery to reach .8511 high. Beyond this will see strong resistance coming in at the .8572 high. Clearance here needed to trigger stronger recovery to retrace Oct/Dec down-leg. Support now at .8427 then the .8333/05 support/200-day MA. [PL]