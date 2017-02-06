EUR/JPY Bullish Wolfe Wave Formed On Intraday Chart

The EUR/JPY has formed a bullish Wolfe Wave structure on intraday time frame, making a 1-3 line confluence with ATR Pivot Point (green line). At this time, traders should watch for a possible breakout of 121.05 towards 121.25 and 121.40. If the breakout happens and EPA is hit (121.40) traders should also watch for a possible continuation towards next ATR pivots with 121.90 as a final projection. If the price proceeds lower without breaking the 1-3 line then watch for 121.70 and 120.47 - projected low.

About the Author

Admiral Markets

Notes

The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.

One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.

As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.

The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.

In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.