ActionForex.com
Jan 31 12:23 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
EUR/US Below 1.07 Mark Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Jan 31 17 11:03 GMT

EUR/US Below 1.07 Mark

'Euro inflation forwards may have rallied too far, too soon in the absence of any sign of a pickup in core price pressures.' – Tanvir Sandhu, Bloomberg

Pair's Outlook

On Tuesday morning the EUR/USD currency exchange rate remained rather flat just below the weekly PP, which is located at 1.0709. However, the course of the rate can be forecasted. Previously, during Monday's trading the pair fell down to 1.0620 mark and rebounded there. As a result a surge began which lasted into Tuesday and reached the weekly PP. Afterwards the rate bounced off of the resistance level and set a course southward. Due to that reason the pair is set to fall down to the weekly S1 at 1.0644. Although, the decline is set to be hindered by the 20-day SMA at 1.0652.

Traders' Sentiment

SWFX traders remain bearish, as 56% of trader open positions are short on Tuesday. In the meantime, 56% of trader set up orders are set up to sell the Euro.
 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

More from Dukascopy Swiss FX Group:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.