Feb 03 17 08:32 GMT
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Break Wedge And Decline With 5 Waves
Currency pair EUR/USD
The EUR/USD showed a 2nd bearish bounce at the 88.6% level resistance level, which keeps the wave 2 (brown) structure intact. A break below the support (blue) trend line is needed before a bearish breakout is possible.
The EUR/USD is completing a bearish 5 wave pattern (blue) which could be either a wave A or 1 (purple).
Currency pair GBP/USD
The GBP/USD showed a bearish bounce at the resistance trend line (red) and Fibonacci levels of wave X vs W. Price is now retesting the support trend line (blue) which is a bounce or break zone. A bearish breakout could price test the Fibonacci levels of wave B vs A (blue).
The GBP/USD broke below the rising wedge chart pattern (dotted greens) and fall impulsively in 5 bearish waves (grey). This price action could either be a wave 1 or wave A (purple) and a bullish bounce could be part of wave 2 or B (purple). The Fibonacci levels of wave B (purple) could stop price from moving higher but is invalidated if price breaks above the 100% Fibonacci level.
Currency pair USD/JPY
The USD/JPY is retracing back to the Fibonacci levels of wave 4 (purple). Either the 38.2% or 50% are likely bounce spots for such a wave 4 (purple).
The USD/JPY broke above the resistance trend line (dotted orange) and is building a bullish ABC (orange) zigzag within wave X (brown). A break above the next resistance trend line (red) could price test the Fibonacci levels of wave C vs A.
Notes
The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.
One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.
As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.
The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.
In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.
