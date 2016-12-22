<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/USD, GBP/USD Build Bear Flag Chart Patterns within Downtrend

Currency pair EUR/USD

The EUR/USD is in a downtrend as long as price stays below the resistance (orange) trend line and the broken bottoms (dotted greens). At the moment, price is building a correction and it will need to break below support (green/blue) trend lines and the 100% Fibonacci level of wave 3 vs 1 before a bearish continuation becomes more likely.

The EUR/USD is building a bear flag chart pattern (red/blue) with an expanded wave 4 (purple). A bearish breakout below the support (blue) could see price continue with the downtrend.

Currency pair GBP/USD

The GBP/USD downtrend seems to indeed be building a retracement within wave 4 (blue). A break today below the bottom of the current wave 3 (blue) could indicate a downtrend continuation to retest the previous low (green horizontal line).

The GBP/USD Fibonacci levels of wave 4 (blue) should act as resistance spots for a potential bearish turn. A break above the 50% Fib does make a wave 4 (blue) less likely. A break below the support of the bear flag pattern (orange/blue lines) could indicate a bearish fall towards the Fibo targets of waves 5.

Currency pair USD/JPY

The USD/JPY uptrend is retracing within a contracting triangle chart pattern. A break above the resistance level (red) could see price continue towards the Fibonacci targets.

The USD/JPY seems to be building a wave 1 and 2 (green) within the uptrend. A break above the resistance trend line (red) could see price continue towards the Fibonacci targets.