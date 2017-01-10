ActionForex.com
Jan 10 07:54 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Confirm Divergence In Breakout Direction Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Admiral Markets | Jan 10 17 07:27 GMT

EUR/USD, GBP/USD Confirm Divergence In Breakout Direction

Currency pair EUR/USD

The EUR/USD is building a sideways corrective zone, which is indicated by the various trend lines (red/blue and orange/green). The correction could be part of a wave 2 (brown) correction, which is invalidated if price breaks above the 100% Fibonacci level of wave 2 vs 1.

The EUR/USD is showing bullish momentum after failing to break support (green). A break above the resistance levels (red/orange) could see a continuation of the momentum (blue arrows) towards the Fibonacci targets of wave C vs A.

Currency pair GBP/USD

The GBP/USD also broke the previous bottom (dotted blue) after completing wave 4 (blue) and breaking below the support trend line (dotted green). Price has now established a new lower low within wave 5 (blue) and price will most likely test the previous bottom (green)

The GBP/USD is showing a corrective chart pattern with price moving sideways, which is typical for a wave 4 (brown). Moreover, there was strong bearish momentum prior to the correction, which has been marked as a wave 3 (brown). The wave 4 (brown) is invalidated if price breaks above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of wave 4 vs 3. Price could continue with the downtrend (red arrows) if price manages to break below the support trend line (green) with a strong breakout candle.

Currency pair USD/JPY

The USD/JPY indeed built a larger ABC (blue) correction within wave 4 (purple) as expected in the previous wave analysis. The question is how far the wave C (blue) will correct before completing wave 4 (purple) and there are multiple potential answers. Price could build a triangle formation, which would indicate a lack of a break below wave A (blue) support, or price could bounce at the Fibonacci levels of wave 4 vs 3.

The USD/JPY needs to break above or below the trend lines before a breakout (arrows) is possible. A break below support (blue) could see price test the Fib levels nearby.
 

About the Author

Admiral Markets

Notes

The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.

One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.

As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.

The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.

In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.

More from Admiral Markets:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.