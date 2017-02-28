<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/USD, GBP/USD Setup Bullish ABC Zigzag To 1.07 And 1.25

Currency pair EUR/USD

The EUR/USD is building a WXY correction (blue/green) within wave 2 (purple) unless price breaks above the 100% level of wave 2 vs 1 (purple) which invalidates the wave structure. The Fibonacci retracement (purple) levels are potential bouncing spot and reversal levels.

The EUR/USD is building an ABC (blue) zigzag correction unless price breaks below the 100% level of wave B vs A (invalidation).

Currency pair GBP/USD

The GBP/USD is still stuck in a larger triangle pattern with support (blue) and resistance (dark red) nearby. A bearish breakout below support (blue) could see price start a wave 3 (green).

The GBP/USD is building an ABC (orange) zigzag correction unless price breaks below the 100% level of wave B vs A (invalidation).

Currency pair USD/JPY

The USD/JPY probably completed an ABC (brown) zigzag correction within a wave 2 (blue) pullback. A break below the bottom of wave 1 (blue line) invalidates the wave structure. A break above resistance (orange line) could indicate that the correction is finished.

The USD/JPY respected the 88.6% Fibonacci retracement level of wave 2. A break above resistance (orange line) could indicate a potential bullish breakout as part of waves 3 (brown/blue).