Daily Forex Technicals
Admiral Markets
Feb 28 17 07:40 GMT
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Setup Bullish ABC Zigzag To 1.07 And 1.25
Currency pair EUR/USD
The EUR/USD is building a WXY correction (blue/green) within wave 2 (purple) unless price breaks above the 100% level of wave 2 vs 1 (purple) which invalidates the wave structure. The Fibonacci retracement (purple) levels are potential bouncing spot and reversal levels.
The EUR/USD is building an ABC (blue) zigzag correction unless price breaks below the 100% level of wave B vs A (invalidation).
Currency pair GBP/USD
The GBP/USD is still stuck in a larger triangle pattern with support (blue) and resistance (dark red) nearby. A bearish breakout below support (blue) could see price start a wave 3 (green).
The GBP/USD is building an ABC (orange) zigzag correction unless price breaks below the 100% level of wave B vs A (invalidation).
Currency pair USD/JPY
The USD/JPY probably completed an ABC (brown) zigzag correction within a wave 2 (blue) pullback. A break below the bottom of wave 1 (blue line) invalidates the wave structure. A break above resistance (orange line) could indicate that the correction is finished.
The USD/JPY respected the 88.6% Fibonacci retracement level of wave 2. A break above resistance (orange line) could indicate a potential bullish breakout as part of waves 3 (brown/blue).
Notes
The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.
One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.
As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.
The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.
In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.
