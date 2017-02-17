ActionForex.com
Feb 17 09:45 GMT

EUR/USD, USD/JPY Complete Wave-1 And Retrace For Wave-2 Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Admiral Markets | Feb 17 17 07:53 GMT

EUR/USD, USD/JPY Complete Wave-1 And Retrace For Wave-2

Currency pair EUR/USD

The EUR/USD broke above the multiple key resistance levels (dotted lines) of the bearish trend channel. Price seems to have completed a bearish wave 1 (purple) and is now retracing back for a wave 2 (purple). The Fibonacci levels of wave 2 (purple) could therefore act as resistance. A break above the 100% level of wave 2 vs 1 invalidates the wave 1-2 (purple).

The EUR/USD could continue with its bullish momentum this morning towards the Fibonacci targets of wave C vs A. In that case a bullish 5 wave could be part of a larger bullish ABC zigzag. A bearish bounce at this spot could see price test and potentially bounce at the Fibonacci levels of wave X vs W (blue).

Currency pair GBP/USD

The GBP/USD is testing the resistance trend line (red) and a bullish breakout could see price test higher resistance (red/brown). A break below the support (blue) invalidates the wave 1-2 (orange)


The GBP/USD could build a bearish ABC zigzag (grey) towards the Fibonacci levels of wave 2 (purple) if price bounces at resistance. A break below the 100% Fib level of wave 2 vs 1 (purple) invalidates the wave structure. A bullish breakout could see price move towards the Fibonacci targets of wave 3 vs 1 (orange).

Currency pair USD/JPY

The USD/JPY broke the support trend line (dotted green) which makes it more likely that a bullish 5 wave (brown) pattern has been completed for a wave 1 (blue). Price could now be retracing back to the Fibonacci levels of wave 2 vs 1.A break below the 100% level invalidates this wave structure.

The USD/JPY is probably building a deep bearish zigzag correction within wave 2 (blue). Price could bounce at the Fibonacci levels of wave B vs A (brown), especially if the resistance trend line (red) breaks with a 3 wave ABC pattern. A bearish bounce could see price move lower within wave 2 (blue). A break above the 100% level of wave B vs A invalidates it.
 

About the Author

Admiral Markets

Notes

The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.

One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.

As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.

The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.

In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.

