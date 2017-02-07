|
EUR/USD Approaches Wave 3 And Fibonacci Targets
Currency pair EUR/USD
The EUR/USD completed a bearish turn at the 88.6% Fibonacci resistance and broke below a support trend line (dotted blue), which could be part of a bearish wave 3 (purple). The most momentum should be expected if price manages to break below the next support trend line (blue).
The EUR/USD completed a wave 2 pullback (purple).Price could be in a wave 3 (blue) if it manages to break below the support trend line (green). A break above the 100% level of wave 2 vs 1 invalidates the wave count.
Currency pair GBP/USD
The GBP/USD is building a correction between support (green) and resistance) which is most likely a wave 4 (purple). At the moment a larger ABC (blue) correction seems likely within wave 4 (purple).
The GBP/USD price action seems to be in a wave A (purple) and a break below support (blue) could indicate a continuation towards the Fibonacci levels of wave 5 vs 1+3. A break above resistance (orange) could start wave B (purple). The Fibonacci levels of wave B (purple) should become resistance but the structure is invalidated if price breaks above the 100% Fibonacci level.
Currency pair USD/JPY
The USD/JPY is building a retracement back to the Fibonacci levels of wave 4 (purple). The 38.2% and 50% are likely support levels to complete a wave 4 (purple).
The USD/JPY broke below the support trend line (dotted blue) and has completed the bullish ABC (orange) zigzag within wave X (brown). Price could now be building a bearish ABC zigzag (orange).
Notes
The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.
One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.
As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.
The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.
In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.
