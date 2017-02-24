ActionForex.com
EUR/USD Attempts To Break Resistance Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Feb 24 17 11:20 GMT

EUR/USD Attempts To Break Resistance

"Investors in the euro are getting increasingly concerned about the risks surrounding the French presidential elections, pricing in the options market shows." - Vassilis Karamanis, Bloomberg

Pair's Outlook

The Euro continued to book gains against the US Dollar during the early hours of Friday's trading session, as the currency exchange rate attempted to break through the resistance put up by the 55-day SMA, which was located at 1.0593. The pair already attempted to move higher during Thursday's trading. However, it failed to pass the SMA. Due to that and the fact that the weekly PP is located just above the SMA at 1.0604, it is most likely that the currency pair will fail once more and retreat lower by the end of Friday's trading session.

Traders' Sentiment

SWFX traders have not changed their open positions proportions for the third consecutive session, as 54% of open positions are long. Meanwhile, 63% of trader set up orders are to sell the Euro.
 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

