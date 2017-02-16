<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD Breaks Above Bearish Channel But Faces Wave-4 Fibs Currency pair EUR/USD The EUR/USD broke above the resistance (dotted red) of the bearish trend channel but still has horizontal resistance (red/brown) nearby. A break above the bottom (brown) of wave 1 (blue) and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of wave 4 vs 3 invalidates the wave 4 (blue). The EUR/USD is build bullish price action which could be an ABC zigzag (green) within wave 4 (blue). A bearish turn that stays below the 61.8% Fib level could see a continuation of the downtrend towards 1.05. In that case, the bullish break above the channel could turn out to be a small overthrow. A break above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of wave 4 vs 3 invalidates the wave 4 (blue). Currency pair GBP/USD The GBP/USD retraced back and bounced at the support trend line (blue) and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement. A break below the support and 100% Fib invalidate the bullish continuation. A break above the resistance trend line (orange) could see price test higher resistance (red/brown).

The GBP/USD broke support (dotted green) and made one more bearish push towards support. The bullish bounce seems to be impulsive which is why it has been marked as a wave 1 (purple). A break below the 100% level of wave 2 vs 1 (purple) invalidates the wave count. Currency pair USD/JPY The USD/JPY is moving higher within an uptrend channel (red/green lines) after breaking out above the long-term resistance trend lines (dotted orange). The current bearish retracement could receive potential support from the channel (green) and Fibonacci levels of wave 4 (blue). A break below the 61.8% Fibonacci level of wave 4 vs 3 makes it likely that a different wave structure is taking place. The USD/JPY could complete a bearish ABC (brown) zigzag but a bounce at the 38.2% Fibonacci level will most likely not be the end of wave 4 (blue). Wave 4 corrections are typical complex so this ABC (brown) will probably be part of larger WXY correction.