EUR/USD Breaks Above Bearish Channel But Faces Wave-4 Fibs Print E-mail
Feb 16 17 08:09 GMT

EUR/USD Breaks Above Bearish Channel But Faces Wave-4 Fibs

Currency pair EUR/USD

The EUR/USD broke above the resistance (dotted red) of the bearish trend channel but still has horizontal resistance (red/brown) nearby. A break above the bottom (brown) of wave 1 (blue) and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of wave 4 vs 3 invalidates the wave 4 (blue).

The EUR/USD is build bullish price action which could be an ABC zigzag (green) within wave 4 (blue). A bearish turn that stays below the 61.8% Fib level could see a continuation of the downtrend towards 1.05. In that case, the bullish break above the channel could turn out to be a small overthrow. A break above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of wave 4 vs 3 invalidates the wave 4 (blue).

Currency pair GBP/USD

The GBP/USD retraced back and bounced at the support trend line (blue) and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement. A break below the support and 100% Fib invalidate the bullish continuation. A break above the resistance trend line (orange) could see price test higher resistance (red/brown).


The GBP/USD broke support (dotted green) and made one more bearish push towards support. The bullish bounce seems to be impulsive which is why it has been marked as a wave 1 (purple). A break below the 100% level of wave 2 vs 1 (purple) invalidates the wave count.

Currency pair USD/JPY

The USD/JPY is moving higher within an uptrend channel (red/green lines) after breaking out above the long-term resistance trend lines (dotted orange). The current bearish retracement could receive potential support from the channel (green) and Fibonacci levels of wave 4 (blue). A break below the 61.8% Fibonacci level of wave 4 vs 3 makes it likely that a different wave structure is taking place.

The USD/JPY could complete a bearish ABC (brown) zigzag but a bounce at the 38.2% Fibonacci level will most likely not be the end of wave 4 (blue). Wave 4 corrections are typical complex so this ABC (brown) will probably be part of larger WXY correction.
 

About the Author

Admiral Markets

Notes

The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.

One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.

As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.

The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.

In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.

