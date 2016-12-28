<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD Breaks through 2015 Low Level Daily Chart: The common European currency surged and broke the resistance put up by the 2015 low level at 1.0462 against the US Dollar on early Wednesday morning. The move was unexpected, as the 2015 low level was strong enough to keep the rate down for the past three consecutive trading sessions. Due to that a review of the pair was done. It was found out that the pair is in a week ascending channel, and the lower trend line of that channel together with the weekly PP at 1.0435 on Tuesday provided enough support to push the rate higher. Daily chart Hourly chart: The hourly chart confirms the hypothesis that the EUR/USD currency exchange rate rebounded against a combined resistance of the weekly PP and the lower trend line of a weak ascending channel pattern. Moreover, it was exactly the pattern's trend line, which provided the support for the pair to rebound. However, the surge might not be long lived, as the rate has already bent the upper Bollinger band and bounced off from it. Hourly chart