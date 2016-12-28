ActionForex.com
Dec 28 11:40 GMT

EUR/USD Breaks through 2015 Low Level Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Dec 28 16 10:41 GMT

EUR/USD Breaks through 2015 Low Level

Daily Chart: The common European currency surged and broke the resistance put up by the 2015 low level at 1.0462 against the US Dollar on early Wednesday morning. The move was unexpected, as the 2015 low level was strong enough to keep the rate down for the past three consecutive trading sessions. Due to that a review of the pair was done. It was found out that the pair is in a week ascending channel, and the lower trend line of that channel together with the weekly PP at 1.0435 on Tuesday provided enough support to push the rate higher.

Daily chart

Hourly chart: The hourly chart confirms the hypothesis that the EUR/USD currency exchange rate rebounded against a combined resistance of the weekly PP and the lower trend line of a weak ascending channel pattern. Moreover, it was exactly the pattern's trend line, which provided the support for the pair to rebound. However, the surge might not be long lived, as the rate has already bent the upper Bollinger band and bounced off from it.

Hourly chart

 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

