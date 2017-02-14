|
Daily Forex Technicals
Written by Admiral Markets
Feb 14 17 07:29 GMT
EUR/USD Builds Classical Bearish Trend Channel Towards 1.05
Currency pair EUR/USD
The EUR/USD is building a bearish trend channel (red/green line). Price should reach the 161.8% Fibonacci level of wave 3 (blue) before breaking the resistance (red) otherwise the channel is invalid. The angle of the support trend line (blue) is suggesting that the bearish momentum is slowing down.
The EUR/USD completed an ABC within wave 4 (green) and is now potentially retracing back towards the Fibonacci resistance of wave 4 (blue). A break above the Fibonacci resistance and trend line (red) invalidates the formation of a wave 3 (blue) and there could be a larger bullish ABC correction.
Currency pair GBP/USD
The GBP/USD is trying to break above the resistance trend line (dotted orange) of the larger contracting triangle chart pattern. This could lead to a potential breakout towards the larger resistance zone (brown). A bearish continuation could see price push towards 1.05.
The GBP/USD bullish breakout could lead to bullish momentum as part of waves 3 (orange/purple). A break below the support trend line (green) would invalidate the wave bullish trend.
Currency pair USD/JPY
The USD/JPY is building a bull flag (purple lines) after breaking above resistance (dotted red). A break above the flag could see price continue towards the next Fibonacci target of wave 3 (blue).
The USD/JPY broke below the support trend line (dotted green) which could indicate a larger wave 2 (brown) retracement. A bearish ABC zigzag (orange) could unfold towards the Fibonacci levels of wave C vs A and 2 vs 1.
About the Author
Admiral Markets
Notes
The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.
One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.
As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.
The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.
In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.
