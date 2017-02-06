|
|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Admiral Markets
Feb 06 17 07:53 GMT
|
EUR/USD Builds Head And Shoulders Pattern At 78.6% Fibonacci
Currency pair EUR/USD
The EUR/USD is retesting the 88.6% level resistance level, which is part of the wave 2 (brown) structure. A break above the 100% Fibonacci level invalidates the wave 2 (brown) whereas a break below the support (blue) trend line is needed before a bearish breakout is possible.
The EUR/USD could be building a pullback via a wave 2 (purple). This wave structure is also invalided if price breaks above the 100% Fibonacci level of wave 2 vs 1 whereas a bearish break below support (blue) could see a wave 3 (purple) develop. The tops could also be building a head and shoulders reversal chart pattern (purple circles). The support (blue) and resistance (red) trend lines also look like rising wedge chart pattern.
Currency pair GBP/USD
The GBP/USD is building a bearish retracement at the resistance trend line (red). A bearish breakout could price test the Fibonacci levels of wave B vs A (blue) whereas a bullish breakout could price develop within wave Y (green).
The GBP/USD price action seems to be either a wave 1 or wave A (purple) and a bullish bounce could be part of wave 2 or B (purple). The Fibonacci levels of wave B (purple) could stop price from moving higher but is invalidated if price breaks above the 100% Fibonacci level.
Currency pair USD/JPY
The USD/JPY is building a retracement back to the Fibonacci levels of wave 4 (purple). The 38.2% and 50% are likely support levels to complete a wave 4 (purple).
The USD/JPY could be building a bullish ABC (orange) zigzag within wave X (brown).
About the Author
Admiral Markets
Notes
The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.
One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.
As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.
The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.
In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.
