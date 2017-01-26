ActionForex.com
Jan 26 09:14 GMT

EUR/USD Builds Rising Wedge Pattern At 1.0750 Resistance Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Admiral Markets | Jan 26 17 07:56 GMT

EUR/USD Builds Rising Wedge Pattern At 1.0750 Resistance

Currency pair EUR/USD

The EUR/USD has reached the 78.6% Fibonacci level of wave 2 vs 1 (brown) and is also building a rising wedge chart pattern (orange/blue), which is a potential reversal signal. Another major bearish resistance level is at 1.08-1.0810 which is the 88.6% Fibonacci. A break above the 100% level would invalidate the current wave structure.

The EUR/USD might build a bearish reversal at the 78.6% Fibonacci level but it would need to break below the support trend line (blue). Alternatively, price could still be part of a wave 4 (grey) correction if it stays above the Fib levels of wave 4 vs 3.

Currency pair GBP/USD

The GBP/USD could be building an ABC zigzag (blue) and price is approaching the 100% Fibonacci target of wave C vs A. Within wave C (blue) price seems to be building a 5 wave (orange) structure.

The GBP/USD could be building an internal 5 wave (grey) within wave 5 (orange). A retracement within wave 4 (grey) could see a bounce at the Fibonacci levels of wave 4 vs 3, the support trend line (blue) and the previous broken top (dark blue).

Currency pair USD/JPY

The USD/JPY is building a bearish triangle (orange/blue) within a downtrend channel (red/green). The Fibonacci retracement levels of wave 4 (purple) could act as potential bullish support levels.

A breakout above or below the triangle is needed before price could be expected to move impulsively. A bullish break would still face the resistance (red) of the channel. A bearish break could see price fall towards the 38.2% Fibonacci of wave 4 (purple).
 

About the Author

Admiral Markets

Notes

The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.

One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.

As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.

The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.

In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.

