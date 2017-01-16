The EUR/USD has turned bearish around 1.0660 where it was sold heavily as expected. The pair is currently ranging but as long as interim key support at 1.0500 is intact it might spike again. This time bulls might have a control as we see a confluence at 1.0560-80 (ABCD, L5, ATR, Order block). The spike above the POC might retest 1.0620 and 1.0685 subsequently. Additionally, we might see bears again around 1.0685 as we can easily see historical sellers there. Break of 1.0500 will put EUR/USD bears in stronger control. I personally don't believe in any sustained rally in this pair so if you take long positions, it is advised to scale out and place protective profit stops once you are in the profit.

About the Author

Admiral Markets

Notes

The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.

One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.

As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.

The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.

In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.