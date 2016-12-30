|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Admiral Markets
Dec 30 16 08:36 GMT
EUR/USD Bullish Spike Hits 50% Fibonacci Retracement Level
EUR/USD
4 hour
The EUR/USD broke below the major bottoms (dotted greens) from the weekly chart but price is showing a strong bullish bounce at the moment. The retracement could be part of a wave 2 (brown) correction.
1 hour
The EUR/USD could still continue higher within wave C (purple) unless price breaks below the top of wave 1 (blue).
GBP/USD
4 hour
The GBP/USD bounced at the support trend line (blue) and seems to be building a larger retracement, which is most likely a wave 4 (blue) correction. The previous price action swing has been labelled as a wave 3 momentum (blue). A wave 4 (blue) typically retraces back to the 23.6-38.2-50% Fibonacci levels.
1 hour
The GBP/USD is showing numerous divergence between the bottoms and also broke above a resistance trend line (dotted orange), which makes it likely that an ABC correction (orange) is taking place.
USD/JPY
4 hour
The USD/JPY is most likely still in a wave 4 (orange) correction unless price breaks below the top of wave 1 (orange) which is indicated by a trend line (green). A break above resistance (red) could see price move towards the Fib targets.
1 hour
The USD/JPY could be building a bullish bounce at the Fib levels of wave 4 vs 3.
Admiral Markets
