More from Admiral Markets:

Written by Admiral Markets |
Feb 23 17 07:34 GMT
|
Currency pair EUR/USD
The EUR/USD indeed made a bullish bounce yesterday at the support Fibonacci levels of wave X (blue). Price could now be building a complex WXY correction within a larger wave 2 (purple) unless price breaks below the 138.2% Fib level (invalidation). The Fibonacci levels of wave 2 (purple) could also act as reversal spot and remains valid unless price breaks above the 100% level of wave 2 vs 1 (purple).
The EUR/USD could be building a bullish ABC (green) within wave Y (blue) but a break below the 100% Fibonacci level of wave B vs A invalidates the structure.
Currency pair GBP/USD
The GBP/USD retraced back the support level (blue line) of the contracting triangle chart pattern after breaking above it (orange dotted). A bullish bounce could see price potentially retest the larger resistance trend line (brown) as part of wave C (blue).
The GBP/USD indeed made a bearish retracement yesterday which bounced at the 78.6% Fibonacci level of wave 2 (purple). A bullish continuation above resistance (red) could see price pick up more momentum towards the Fibonacci targets of wave C (orange). A break below the 100% level of wave 2 vs 1 invalidates the wave structure.
Currency pair USD/JPY
The USD/JPY is probably in a wave 1-2 (blue) unless there is a break below the 100% level of wave 2 vs 1. A larger ABC (brown) seems to be taking place within wave 2 (blue). A wave 2 (blue) correction typically last between 100% and 161.8% of wave 1 (see bottom scale).
The USD/JPY could be completing a bearish ABC (brown) zigzag within wave 2 (blue). There could be another ABC zigzag (orange) within wave that wave B (brown) but the wave B could also have already been completed and a break above the red line invalidates wave B (brown). A break below support (green) could price test but probably not break the next support (blue) which would probably complete the ABC (brown) within wave 2 (blue).
About the Author
Admiral Markets
Notes
The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.
One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.
As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.
The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.
In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.
