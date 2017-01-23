|
|
Daily Forex Technicals
Written by Admiral Markets
Jan 23 17 06:02 GMT
|
EUR/USD Bullish Zigzag To 78.6% Fibonacci Resistance
Currency pair EUR/USD
The EUR/USD broke above the resistance trend line (dotted red) and is moving up towards the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of wave 2 vs 1. Any price action above the 100% level invalidates the wave 2 (brown).
The EUR/USD is expanding the correction via a WXY (green) via an ABC zigzag (orange).
Currency pair USD/JPY
The USD/JPY seems to be building a wave 2 correction (blue), which would be invalidated if price breaks below the 100% level. The Fibonacci levels of wave 2 vs 1 are potential support levels.
The USD/JPY completed a 5 wave structure (brown) within a first wave (blue). Price now seems to be retracing back to the Fibonacci levels of wave 2 vs 1 via an ABC zigzag (brown).
Currency pair GBP/USD
The GBP/USD could be building a larger ABC zigzag (blue) and hence the Fibonacci levels of wave C vs A could act as targets. Within wave C (blue) price seems to be building a 5 wave (orange) structure.
The GBP/USD seems to be in a wave 3 (orange) momentum, which could last towards the Fibonacci targets of wave 3 vs 1. A wave retracement cannot retrace below the top of wave 1 (orange).
About the Author
Admiral Markets
Notes
The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.
One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.
As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.
The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.
In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.
