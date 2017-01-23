<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/USD Bullish Zigzag To 78.6% Fibonacci Resistance

Currency pair EUR/USD

The EUR/USD broke above the resistance trend line (dotted red) and is moving up towards the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of wave 2 vs 1. Any price action above the 100% level invalidates the wave 2 (brown).

The EUR/USD is expanding the correction via a WXY (green) via an ABC zigzag (orange).

Currency pair USD/JPY

The USD/JPY seems to be building a wave 2 correction (blue), which would be invalidated if price breaks below the 100% level. The Fibonacci levels of wave 2 vs 1 are potential support levels.

The USD/JPY completed a 5 wave structure (brown) within a first wave (blue). Price now seems to be retracing back to the Fibonacci levels of wave 2 vs 1 via an ABC zigzag (brown).

Currency pair GBP/USD

The GBP/USD could be building a larger ABC zigzag (blue) and hence the Fibonacci levels of wave C vs A could act as targets. Within wave C (blue) price seems to be building a 5 wave (orange) structure.

The GBP/USD seems to be in a wave 3 (orange) momentum, which could last towards the Fibonacci targets of wave 3 vs 1. A wave retracement cannot retrace below the top of wave 1 (orange).