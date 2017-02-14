ActionForex.com
Feb 14 11:11 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
EUR/USD Finds Support At 1.06 Mark Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Feb 14 17 09:57 GMT

EUR/USD Finds Support At 1.06 Mark

'It's Le Pen's anti-euro stance that's worrying.' – Mark Gilbert, Bloomberg

Pair's Outlook

As it was forecasted before, the common European currency found support against the US Dollar in the 55-day simple moving average, which on Tuesday was at 1.0604 level. However, the forecast of a decline of the Euro against the Greenback still remains intact, as the latest rebound is seen as a consolidation after three consecutive trading sessions of losses for the Euro. The next level, where the pair will be heading is the weekly S1, which is located at 1.0568. Although, it is unclear where exactly the rate will encounter resistance, which will propel it lower.

Traders' Sentiment

SWFX traders have not changed their opinion, as 51% of open positions are long on Tuesday. In the meantime, 58% of trader set up orders are to sell the Euro.
 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

More from Dukascopy Swiss FX Group:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.