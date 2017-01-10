ActionForex.com
EUR/USD Hits Trend Line On Tuesday Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Jan 10 17 10:27 GMT

EUR/USD Hits Trend Line On Tuesday

'I expect further dollar strengthening and a parity break in euro already in the first quarter, with a 0.99 level expected at the end of March.' - Jaroslaw Kosaty, PKO Bank Polski (based on Bloomberg)

Pair's Outlook

During the early hours on Tuesday the common European currency reached the upper trend line of the medium-scale ascending channel pattern at 1.0627 against the US Dollar and bounced off of it. This fact combined with the daily aggregate technical indicator forecast support the hypothesis that the rate will continue to decline throughout the day. However, the fall might be hindered by the monthly PP at 1.0580, which proved its strength, providing resistance on Monday. In addition, a continuation of the decline is expected in the future, as analysts discuss not if but rather when parity will be achieved.

Traders' Sentiment

SWFX traders have decreased their total amount of long positions from 55% of total number of open positions on Monday to 53% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 58% of trader set up orders are to sell the Euro.
 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

