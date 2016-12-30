<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD Jumps During Friday's Session Daily Chart: During the early hours of Friday's trading session all of the technical analysis of the EUR/USD currency exchange rate experienced a shock. The shock came in the form of a surge up to the 1.0653 mark. It was supposedly caused by a rush of computer generated orders. It seems that an algorithm run fund with enough funds to cause such a move changed its forecast for the pair from short to long. At that moment, as the algo recalculated the outlook of the pair it put out the buy orders, and that caused the jump. Daily chart Hourly chart: The hourly chart reveals that the jump occurred just before midnight. However, since then the currency exchange rate has returned back to its previous course. Most likely it will continue in accordance in accordance with the previous ascending channel, which was a result of a rebound from the weekly S1 at 1.0371 on December 28. Hourly chart