ActionForex.com
Jan 12 11:00 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
EUR/USD Once More At Trend Line Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Jan 12 17 10:44 GMT

EUR/USD Once More At Trend Line

'The minutes will likely favour the ECB doves. If this is the case, we could see a limited upside in the EUR/USD.' – London Capital Group (based on investing.com)

Pair's Outlook

The Euro is back at the upper trend line of the medium term ascending channel against the US Dollar on Thursday. The jump was caused by Donald Trump's speech, in which he did not concentrate much on fiscal policy, but rather other topics. That caused the US Dollar to fall. Although, as that happened in the borders of the pattern, a depreciation of the Euro against the Greenback is still expected. The rate is most likely set to retreat back to the monthly PP at 1.0580 by the end of the day's trading session.

Traders' Sentiment

SWFX traders returned to being bullish on the pair, as 53% of open positions were long on Thursday. Meanwhile, 63% of trader set up orders were to sell the Euro.
 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

More from Dukascopy Swiss FX Group:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.