Dec 29 16 08:54 GMT
EUR/USD Once More Faces 2015 Low Level
Daily Chart: The common European currency surged on Thursday morning against the US Dollar, as it once more reached the 2015 low level. Previously, during Wednesday's trading session the currency pair retreated after slightly reaching above the 2015 low level, which is located at 1.0462. Afterwards, the rate fell until it found support in the weekly S1 at 1.0371. Thursday's morning surge was just a continuation of that rebound. The rate is set to continue bouncing around below the 2015 low level throughout the day.
Hourly chart: The hourly chart for the EUR/USD pair shows that the rate depreciated during Wednesday's trading session until it hit a medium term ascending channel's lower trend line, which forced the pair back up to the 2015 low level. The 2015 low level is once more holding its ground and the rate was stopped at it. Due to that it is likely that the pair will move lower.
