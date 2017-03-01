ActionForex.com
Mar 01 10:00 GMT

EUR/USD Positioned For Major Fall Print E-mail
Mar 01 17 09:11 GMT

EUR/USD Positioned For Major Fall

'Trump made no suggestions on how he would pay for his plans.' – Bloomberg

Pair's Outlook

The common European currency opened Wednesday's trading against the US Dollar near the 1.0575 level. However, during the first hours of the day's trading the rate moved lower, and passed the closest support level before a large range without any level of significance. Due to that fact the currency exchange rate positioned itself for a major fall, as the closest support was at the 1.0491 level, where the weekly S1 located at. It is likely that the rate will fall to this support soon, and there it will be stopped for at least a while, as the lower Bollinger band is closing in to support the weekly S1.

Traders' Sentiment

SWFX traders still have not changed their opinion regarding the pair, as 52% of open positions remain long. Meanwhile, 61% of trader set up orders are to sell the Euro.
 

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

