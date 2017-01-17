|
|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by Admiral Markets |
Jan 17 17 06:15 GMT
|
EUR/USD Prepared For Bullish ABC Zigzag Pattern
Currency pair EUR/USD
The EUR/USD bounced at the 50% Fibonacci retracement of wave B vs A and it seems to be completing an ABC (green) zigzag within a wave 2 correction (brown). The wave 2 (brown) is invalidated if price breaks above the 100% Fibonacci level of wave 2 vs 1.
The EUR/USD broke above the resistance (dotted orange) of the choppy, corrective pattern and price could be heading towards the Fibonacci targets of wave C (green). A bull flag chart pattern should appear once the wave 3 (orange) has finished.
Currency pair GBP/USD
The GBP/USD downtrend is testing the low of the year 2016. A break below the support levels (blue/green) and psychological round level of 1,20 could see price test the Fibonacci targets.
The GBP/USD bounced at the support trend lines (blue/green) and is now retracing within a wave 4 (brown). A break above the 50% Fib of wave 4 vs 3 would invalidate the wave 4 (brown).
Currency pair USD/JPY
The USD/JPY temporarily stopped the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of wave 4 (purple) but will probably retrace to the deeper 38.2% Fibonacci level.
The USD/JPY is most likely building an ABC zigzag (brown) pattern. A break below support (green) could see price fall towards the Fib targets of wave C vs A.
About the Author
Admiral Markets
Notes
The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.
One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.
As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.
The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.
In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.
