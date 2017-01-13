<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD Remains Above 1.06 'Noticeable within the noise of the last few trading sessions has been the resilient tone from traders and analysts reiterating that their core dollar bullish mindset hasn't shifted, or at least not by a lot.' – Dennis Pettit, Bloomberg Pair's Outlook After the jump, which the EUR/USD currency exchange rate experienced in the past few trading sessions, the pair reduced volatility above the 1.06 mark on Friday. Although the rate managed to burst above the resistance cluster near 1.0650, which kept it down on, on Thursday, the rate is back below it. That means that the cluster is set to keep the rate down. Due to that it can be assumed that during the session the rate might surge until it reaches the 1.0650 mark, and afterwards it will bounce off of it and move lower to end the session close to the opening price. Traders' Sentiment SWFX traders are neutral bullish on today, as 51% of open positions are long. Meanwhile, 61% of trader set up orders are to sell the Euro.