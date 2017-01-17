ActionForex.com
Jan 17 11:05 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
EUR/USD Remains Above 1.06 Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Jan 17 17 10:27 GMT

EUR/USD Remains Above 1.06

'Draghi wants to deliver loose monetary message.' – Steven Saywell, BNP Paribas (based on Bloomberg)

Pair's Outlook

The common European currency, as forecasted, found support in the monthly PP at 1.0580 against the US Dollar during Monday's trading session. Due to that reason the currency exchange rate began a surge, which lasted into Tuesday. However, on Tuesday morning the currency pair encountered resistance and began to decline. It is most likely that the rate will decline once more at least until the weekly PP at 1.0594 or the previously mentioned monthly PP. In the meantime, a fall of the Euro is still expected on a larger scale.

Traders' Sentiment

SWFX traders remain neutral on the pair. In the meantime, 67% of trader set up orders are set up to sell the Euro in favor for the US Dollar.
 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

More from Dukascopy Swiss FX Group:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.