EUR/USD Remains Below 2015 Low

'Italy's banks are struggling under the weight of a 360 billion-euro mountain of bad loans, a plight that has eroded profitability and undermined investor confidence.' – based on Bloomberg

Pair's Outlook

The Euro slightly surged on Friday morning against the Greenback. However, the currency exchange rate still remained below the 2015 low level. Previously, during Thursday's trading session the currency pair booked few gains. However, it did fluctuate more to the upside and even touched the weekly PP, which is located at 1.0495. Due to the almost unchanged technical situation and the stagnant level of the rate, it can be assumed that the reversal of the pair's direction is still in the making.

Traders' Sentiment

Traders have not changed their opinion. 57% of SWFX open positions remain long. Meanwhile, 62% of pending commands are set up to sell the Euro.