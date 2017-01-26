ActionForex.com
Jan 26 12:16 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
EUR/USD Remains Near 1.0750 Level Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Jan 26 17 10:50 GMT

EUR/USD Remains Near 1.0750 Level

'There's now enough evidence to suggest ECB President Mario Draghi should at last acknowledge that inflation has returned.' – Mark Gilbert, Bloomberg

Pair's Outlook

On Thursday morning the common European currency remained below the weekly R1 at 1.0752 against the US Dollar. During the morning hours the rate once more attempted to break through the resistance level. This move was unexpected, as in accordance with various technical analysis factors the pair is set to fall to the 1.0666 mark. It seems that fundamental data and events are keeping the Euro flat against the Greenback. However, the previous forecast is still in force, and a fall is expected.

Traders' Sentiment

SWFX traders remain bearish on the pair, as 55% of open positions remain short, just as on Wednesday. Meanwhile, 57% of trader set up pending commands are set up to sell the Euro.
 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

More from Dukascopy Swiss FX Group:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.