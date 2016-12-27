ActionForex.com
EUR/USD Remains Squeezed in Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Dec 27 16 10:54 GMT

Daily Chart: The common European currency remained stuck between the 2015 low level of 1.0462 and the weekly pivot point at 1.0435 against the US Dollar on Tuesday morning. It seems that it is more than likely possible that the currency exchange rate will remain in this level until next year. The reasons for that would be the fact that, by looking at the volume measures, on Monday only half of the usual trading volume occurred. Traders have taken not only Christmas off, but also the whole week. In the meantime, the previous forecast of a fall remains active.

Hourly chart: The key to understanding the rate's bouncing between the two levels of significance is the hourly chart. The hourly chart depicts all of the hourly simple moving averages, which provide at moments resistance and support to the currency exchange rate. However, it needs to be taken into account that minor fluctuations occur in the borders of the Bollinger bands.

