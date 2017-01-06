EUR/USD Retreats After Massive Gains

ActionForex.com
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Jan 06 17 09:33 GMT

'Fed officials seem a lot less certain about the glide path of future projected rate rises.' – Michael Hewson, CMC Markets (based on Bloomberg)

Pair's Outlook

On Friday morning the common European currency was in a retreat against the US Dollar, as the currency exchange rate encountered the resistance of the upper trend line of a medium term ascending channel pattern. However, the rate seemed to already have found support by 7:00 GMT, as it encountered the monthly PP at 1.0580. That stopped the fall for the time being. Although, it is most likely that the decline will resume shortly. Previously, during Thursday's trading session the currency pair surged 1.12% from 1.0489 to 1.0606.

Traders' Sentiment

SWFX traders remain slightly bullish, as 54% of open positions were long on Friday morning. Meanwhile, 59% of trader set up orders were to sell the Euro.
 

