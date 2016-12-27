ActionForex.com
Dec 27 05:38 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
EUR/USD Stuck Between Levels of Significance Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Dec 27 16 04:51 GMT

EUR/USD Stuck Between Levels of Significance

Daily Chart: The common European currency fluctuated between two levels of significance against the US Dollar on Monday morning. The two levels of significance were the 2015 low level at 1.0462 and the newly calculated weekly PP at 1.0435. During the previous trading sessions the pair fluctuated near the same level. However, there was no equivalent to the support of the new weekly pivot point. Due to that it might be possible that the rate will continue to remain rather flat before it moves lower later on.

Daily chart

Hourly chart: The hourly chart reveals little new information, as it can be seen that the rate just keeps pounding on the 2015 low level from the downside. It is being pushed towards it by a combination of short term SMAs.

Hourly chart

 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

More from Dukascopy Swiss FX Group:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2016 All rights reserved.