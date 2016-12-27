<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD Stuck Between Levels of Significance Daily Chart: The common European currency fluctuated between two levels of significance against the US Dollar on Monday morning. The two levels of significance were the 2015 low level at 1.0462 and the newly calculated weekly PP at 1.0435. During the previous trading sessions the pair fluctuated near the same level. However, there was no equivalent to the support of the new weekly pivot point. Due to that it might be possible that the rate will continue to remain rather flat before it moves lower later on. Daily chart Hourly chart: The hourly chart reveals little new information, as it can be seen that the rate just keeps pounding on the 2015 low level from the downside. It is being pushed towards it by a combination of short term SMAs. Hourly chart