EUR/USD Surges To 1.0750 Mark Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Jan 23 17 10:13 GMT

EUR/USD Surges To 1.0750 Mark

'Some analysts attribute the selloff in the greenback to uncertainty over US president Donald Trump's policies.' - Action Forex (based on investing.com)

Pair's Outlook

On early Monday morning the common European currency surged against the US Dollar, as the currency exchange rate reached the newly calculated first weekly resistance level at 1.0752. However, the pair was stopped by the resistance, which it is most likely to continue to attempt to break through. It is possible that the weekly R1 will be broken, and in such case the rate is set to jump to the 1.08 mark. Although, in case of a bounce off, the pair would fall as low as 1.0666, where the newly calculated pivot point is located at.

Traders' Sentiment

SWFX traders continue to short the Euro, as 53% of trader open positions are short. In addition, 61% of trader set up orders were to sell the Euro.
 

