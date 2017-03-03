|
|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by Admiral Markets |
Mar 03 17 07:36 GMT
|
EUR/USD Tests 1.05 Support Of Consolidation Zone
Currency pair EUR/USD
The EUR/USD must break below the previous bottom (green line) before a continuation of the downtrend (waves 3) becomes more likely. If price breaks above resistance (orange) then price could extend the wave 2 (purple).
The EUR/USD is at a bullish bounce or bearish break spot now price has arrived at the previous bottom (green).
Currency pair GBP/USD
The GBP/USD downtrend can be clearly seen by the bearish channel (red lines). Price has reached a bullish bounce or bearish break spot at the bottom of the channel. A break could see price fall towards the Fibonacci levels of waves 3 (green/blues) whereas a bounce could see price head back towards the resistance (orange) and top of the channel.
The GBP/USD retracement is in a wave 4 (orange) which typically retraces back to the 23.6% - 38.2% Fibonacci zone (sometimes 50%). A break above the 61.8% Fib invalidates wave 4 (orange).
Currency pair USD/JPY
The USD/JPY remains in wave 1-2 (blue) unless price breaks below above support (blue) which is the invalidation level. A break above the resistance level (red line) could see the USD/JPY continue with a wave 3 (blue).
The USD/JPY bounce at the resistance (red) level could lead to an ABC (orange) within wave 2 (brown) unless price breaks above the resistance without retracing back to the 38.2% Fib or lower.
About the Author
Admiral Markets
Notes
The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.
One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.
As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.
The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.
In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.
More from Admiral Markets:
Latest in Technical Analysis